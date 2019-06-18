Independent Senator, Paul Richards, says he is concerned about amendments to the Freedom of Information Act in particular Clause 7.

The Freedom of Information Act ensures that the public has access to information on the activities of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.

Members of the public can apply for access to official documents or to review their own personal information held by any public authority.

The Government amendments proposed a 90-day wait, with an additional 90 days for the Attorney General to review any refusal.

However, that was changed to 45 days after public pressure.

Last week Friday in the parliament Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, reduced the response time to 30 days.

During his contribution to the Miscellaneous Provisions (Tax Amnesty, Pensions, Freedom of Information, National Insurance, Central Bank and Non-Profit Organisations Bill, 2019, in the Senate on Monday afternoon, Mr. Richards noted concerns about the role of the Attorney General in the process.

Senator Richards suggested that the government should be engaged in consultations with respect to the increase in benefits to ministers, judges and retired parliamentarians to avoid a backlash from the public.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Alyson West, defended the role of the Attorney General with respect to the legislation.