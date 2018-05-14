Power102FM

Indira Sagewan Ali Responds to Colm Imbert’s Accusation of Bias on Her Part.

0

Economist Indira Sagewan Ali is today responding to comments made in parliament last week Friday by Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

Five economists- Marla Dukharan, Indera Sagewan-Alli, Professor Patrick Watson, Dr. Roger Hosein and Mariano Browne- came in the firing line of Finance Minister Colm Imbert in Parliament early this morning for being politically biased commentators and speaking on economic matters without having facts.

Sagewan Ali this morning revealed that Mr. Imbert was simply playing politics.

