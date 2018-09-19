Inquiries In The Senate About Prisoners’ Transportation, Gets Security Minister’s Attention.

Minister of National Security, Stuart Young, says he has been informed by the Prisons Commissioner and the Commissioner of Police that there are stipulated guidelines and procedures regarding the transportation of prisoners both to and from the Magistrates Court.

Minister Young gave the response in the Senate today after being asked by Opposition Senator, Wade Mark.

He wanted to know, in light of recent reports that prisoners have escaped custody from the nation’s Magistrates ‘Courts, what measures are being taken to prevent such incidents from occurring.

