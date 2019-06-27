Tourism Minister, Randal Mitchell has revealed that it cost tax payers US$375, 000 to secure International Grammy Award Award Artistes Toni Braxton and Michael Bolton to perform at the Tobago Jazz Festival in April this year.

He said the money was inclusive of travel, shipping, ground transportation and accommodation.

He was also questioned on the cost to the Tobago House of Assembly to host free concerts during the Festival, visitor arrivals, the cost to wet lease an additional aircraft to service the Tobago air bridge; and the revenue derived.