Thirty-nine year old Craig Hoi Pong, a US citizen with Trinidad and Tobago ancestry, was shot dead at Nia Valley resort, Matilda Village, South Trinidad on Sunday afternoon. Another person, Neera Ramnath, also 39, was shot and killed during the incident. A third person has been hospitalised. The three victims had been in the company of the wife of slain car dealer, Sheron Sukhdeo, when they were shot.

Hoi Pong in Miami with Rapper, Rick Ross.

Police reports state that Hoi Pong had gone to close a barrier at the resort, when he was accosted by two assailants wearing Muslim garb. He was shot and killed. The men then proceeded into the estate where they shot at Ramnath, who police say bore a resemblance to Sukhdeo. The third victim, identified as Stephen Bovell received a gunshot to the shoulder as he had been standing near to Ramnath. The men fled the scene of the crime in a Nissas Sylphy motor vehicle.

Hoi Pong, the owner of Hoi Pong customs was well known by many in the entertainment fraternity in Trinidad and Tobago and overseas. His Instagram feed shows images of him rubbing shoulders with Machel Montano, US rapper, Rick Ross, super producer, Rvssian, local dancehall artist, Prince Swanny and many others.