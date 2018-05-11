Power102FM

Interview with Colm Imbert “Better Days are Coming” Mid-year review for Fiscal period 2018.

FULL INTERVIEW – Minister of Finance Interview following his presentation of the mid-year review for fiscal 2018.
Date: May 11th 2018 – Power Breakfast Show
Hosts: Rhoda Bharat and Wendell Stephen

Inclement Weather and Inspection by US Authorities Lead to Delays of Galleons Passage Arrival.
Debate on the 2012-2013 national budget resumed this morning in the lower house of parliament…
PNM PLANS TO WRITE TO THE INTEGRITY COMISSION

