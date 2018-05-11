Power102FM

Investigation Launched into “Bunnin It” Video Showing TTPS Vehicle.

The Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) has launched an investigation into the appearance of what looks like a marked police vehicle in a music video.

The video surfaced on social media on Wednesday and has been viewed thousands of times.

In the video, “Bunnin It”, a man is seen seated on the hood of the supposed police vehicle smoking what appears to be marijuana.

Bunnin It” was released on YouTube by an artiste known as The Writer & Riddim Royals.

Acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams instructed the PSB to begin the investigation according to LoopTT.com.

