Investigations are ongoing into the death of 63 year old Tarra Seeram who was found dead in her two-bedroom home in Carapichaima after it went up in flames on Christmas morning.
The fire reportedly started shortly after 4am and fire officers responded quickly and were able to contain and extinguish the fire.
Her body was discovered by a relative who went into the house to search through the ruins after the fire was put out.
Relatives told reporters that they did not know she was at home and didn’t expect to find her remains in the ashes.
Preliminary investigation by fire prevention officers indicates that an electrical issue may have caused the fire.
However, her daughter Latchmin suggested that negligence on the part of T&TEC could have a part to play in the cause of the fire.
She claimed that last month, they informed T&TEC of an issue with the connection from the lightpole to the house and that there were exposed wires but T&TEC has yet to do a site visit to assess the situation.
Latchmin added that the family will wait for the final outcome of the investigation before laying blame with the company.