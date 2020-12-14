Investigations into the rape of a Minor at safe house underway

The alleged rape of a minor at a safe house in North Trinidad, is currently engaging the attention of the TTPS Child Protection Unit and the Children’s Authority.

A GML report states that a security guard assigned to the safe house, recently assaulted the minor, a girl.

The security officer was said to have gained close access to the child due to his alleged relationship with one of the caretakers at the house.

Cheryl Moses-Williams, Communications Manager Public Education & Communications at the Children’s Authority said the authority is currently investigating “an allegation of misconduct by a security officer who is attached to an external service provider.

She said “The Child Protection Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is also conducting their investigation into the allegation.”