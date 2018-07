National Security Minister, Edmund Dillon, says a probe continues into reports of recent riots by “frustrated Nigerian detainees” alleging violation of human rights, unlawful detention and inhumane conditions.

He told the Parliament that while the investigation into the incident continues, action has been taken to improve conditions at the Immigration Detection Centre at Aripo.

