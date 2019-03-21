Head of the Islamic Front Umar Abdullah is questioning the intent of the Prime Minister and the Government in asking the Muslim Community to reveal radicals within their community.

Speaking with News Power Now on Thursday, he said there needs to be a clear distinction made between radicalism and violent extremism.

He said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s words and his actions as far as it pertains to the Muslim Community do not match.

Abdullah also stated that he was not invited to the meeting between Government officials and Muslim Heads because he would ask too many uncomfortable questions.