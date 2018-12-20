Islamic Front Leader, Umar Abdullah, is suggesting that efforts to rid the Police Service of corrupt officers must be stepped up.

He says this move is critical especially at this time to help restore much needed public trust and confidence in the TTPS.

Mr. Abdullah made the comments while speaking on the In Focus Programme on Power 102FM on Wednesday, which reflected on some of the top stories for 2018.

At the time, Mr. Abdullah was speaking on the performance of Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith.

He admitted that while the Police Service alone cannot deal with the issue of crime he recommended that there are persons in the Carapo community, religious and otherwise that can be partnered with to make positive inroads in the lives of individuals.