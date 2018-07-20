Power102FM

Islamic Front Notes Muslims in Barataria Did Not Vote PNM.

Islamic Front has noted that it is evident that the Muslim community in the electoral district of Barataria voted against the People’s National Movement.

Head of the Islamic Front Umar Abdullah told News Power Now that this would have stemmed from the PNM’s attempt to oppress Muslims via the Anti-Gang and Anti-Terrorism Bills, and anti-Muslim Carnival raid.

He maintained that it should not surprise the PNM that they would lose an area, where Muslims are, if not fully dominant and very influential.

Mr. Abdullah accused the Government of showing that they do not care what the people of Trinidad and Tobago are going through.

He said that the crime rate is evidence of this.

