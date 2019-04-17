Attorney, Israel Khan, has called on the Prime Minister to name names and say who is behind the campaign against Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

In an op-ed piece carried in the Express newspaper on Wednesday, Mr Khan has responded to the allegation by the Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that there are persons who believe that the judiciary is available for their personal use and purpose.

The Prime Minister also alleged that that he has taken note of conspiracies behind what is happening and that one of these days he would tell the country what the agenda is, who is behind it, what they are dong and the danger that this poses.

Mr Khan, a Senior Counsel, is one of those persons calling for the matter involving the Chief Justice to be addressed by the Tribunal to determine whether he should be removed from office.

The Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago has called on Prime Minister Rowley to consider the matter, and to trigger Section 137, which will then ask the President to make a determination on the matter.

Mr Khan said the Prime Minister announced in December 2018, that he would act on the matter without fear or favour.

In response to the Dr Rowley’s latest remarks, Mr Khan has called on him to tell the country now, who he is referring to, whom he describes as wicked and evil and have an intention to destroy the Chief Justice.

He accused the Prime Minister of attempting to pull wool over the eyes of the people on this issue.