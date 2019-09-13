Who doesn’t love a quick street-food sensation? When it comes to street food, the sky’s the limit. No longer are gyros and fries enough! It’s time to think global! So, you’re at home with a few friends later this evening. Why not try whipping up some pulled pork sloppy joe dogs!? Sounds great, doesn’t it!? Pork lovers, you’re gonna be in heaven. Trust us.

HERE’S HOW IT’S DONE:

• 1 tbsp sunflower oil

• 2 onions, halved and sliced

• 1 tbsp garlic powder

• 3 garlic cloves, sliced

• 1 tbsp tomato purée

• 1 tsp dried oregano

• 1/2 tsp smoked paprika

• 500ml chicken stock

• 400g pulled pork (shop-bought, or get a recipe on bbcgoodfood.com)

• 2 green peppers, chopped into small pieces

• 1 green chilli, sliced

• 1 tbsp American mustard, plus extra to serve

• 8 hot dogs

• 8 hot dog buns

soured cream, shallots finely sliced into rings and toasted yellow mustard seeds, to serve

1) Heat the oil in a pan and fry the onions until golden, then tip in the garlic powder and garlic cloves, and cook for a few minutes. Stir in the tomato purée, oregano and paprika, then pour in the chicken stock and bring to the boil. Add the pork and stir through any sauce that comes with it. Simmer for 1 hr-1 hr 15 mins until reduced, adding the peppers and chilli 10 mins before the end. Take off the heat and shred the pork through the sauce, then stir through the mustard and set aside.

2) Heat the hot dogs following pack instructions. When ready to serve, lay a dog in each bun, spoon over the pork, zigzag over soured cream and mustard, then finish with the shallots and mustard seeds.