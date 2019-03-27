While the issue of PH drivers is not a new one, it has become a main focus once again.

Chaguanas Borough Police Inspector Ballyram Lalla has indicated that police officers are powerless to deal with the issue of PH drivers.

He was answering questions posed to him by members of the Land and Physical Infrastructure Joint Select Committee during a public hearing at Tower D Port of Spain on Tuesday.

Senate Vice-President Nigel De Freitas questioned what measures were in place to ensure that the drivers operated within the confines of the law.

Lalla disclosed that because of a general culture of acceptance by the public, officers are often criticized for taking actions against the drivers.

He said this is partly because of a need for a certain amount of transportation.

He revealed that police officers do often charge PH drivers, however, when the matter goes before the court it is dismissed.

Senior Transport Engineering Lecturer at the University of the West Indies, Trevor Townsend said PH drivers are “taking food from the mouths of bonafide taxi drivers,” which has resulted in a decline in the number of these drivers over the last 25 years from 25,000 to 13,000.

REGULARIZE PH DRIVERS

However, commenting on the issue, former Works and Transport Minister Jack Warner said that he believes there must be a move to regularize PH drivers.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1fm,on Wednesday, he spoke of the inevitability of this service.

He stated that as Works Minister he wanted to legalise PH drivers, adding that any problems arising from such a development could be resolved.

Mr Warner has also took issue with the new rules governing the use of the Priority Bus Route.