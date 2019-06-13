Former FIFA Vice President and Government Minister, Jack Warner, says he is confident of the ability of his legal team in appealing, at the London based Privy Council, his judicial review claim challenging his extradition to the United States.

On Tuesday Attorney General, Faris Al Rawi, in the Parliament, said three appellate court judges dismissed Mr Warner’s judicial review claim.

Mr Warner is accused of 12 charges related to fraud, racketeering and engaging in illegal wire transfers.

He is one of several senior executives of world football’s governing body who were indicted on a series of charges after an investigation into corruption in football, conducted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice.

Speaking in a News Power interview on Wednesday, Mr Warner said he is not troubled by the latest development and continues to have faith in his legal representation.