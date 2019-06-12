Attorney General, Faris Al Rawi, says three appellate court judges have dismissed former FIFA Vice President and Government Minister, Jack Warner’s judicial review claim challenging his extradition to the United States.

Mr Warner is accused of 12 charges related to fraud, racketeering and engaging in illegal wire transfers.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 1990 and June 2011 in the United States, Trinidad and Tobago and other jurisdictions after Mr Warner quit FIFA.

He is one of several senior executives of world football’s governing body who were indicted on a series of charges after an investigation into corruption in football, conducted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice.

Speaking in the Senate this afternoon, the AG gave details on the Court of Appeal finding in this matter.

The AG Al Rawi also stated that Mr. Warner plans to appeal the matter through the London based Privy Council.