Dr. Anthony Pottinger says while citizens may be excited about the decriminalisation of marijuana, persons must be mindful that the substance is still a drug and should not be consumed by teenagers and young adults.

Dr. Pottinger, speaking at the “Have your say” Decriminalisation of Marijuana’ public consultation held at the Teaching and Learning Complex in St. Augustine said that there are downsides to using the drug.

He said that adolescents from the age of 25 and under should not be engaged in using THC as there are negative side effects on the brain.

The Attorney General said narcotics cases in the country’s courts show an even amount, with both male and female offenders.

He also questioned citizens’ affinity for drugs; suggesting that more resources are placed on dealing with narcotics matters before the courts and cleaning up the streets.