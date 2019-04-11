The Trinidad and Tobago Road Safety Council is calling on the Government to establish legislation aimed at curbing instance of jaywalking in this country.

President of the Council, Stan Huggins says the organisation has observed that persons have adopted a culture of crossing roadways indiscriminately, highlighting that there are no legal consequences to their actions.

He says Trinidad and Tobago needs a traffic authority to establish rules of order across the country, and essentially, to save lives.

 