Jearlean John Forecasts “Doom and Gloom” For The 2019 Budget.

Deputy Political Leader of the United National Congress, Jearlean John also believes there is not much hope of a positive Budget, with the forecast being Doom and Gloom.

Speaking with Inter-island Sea Bridge on Sunday, she said the immediate future does not look bright for Trinidad and Tobago.

Among her expectations is that fuel costs will go up.

Ms John gave the Government a failing grade on Crime and Job loses since coming into power.

She says the closure of Petrotrin may just be the start, with other entities set to face job cuts, placing many more citizens on the breadline.

Ms John trained her guns on the Inter-island Sea Bridge, and while admitting that no time is a good time to send the Cabo Star on Dry Dock, she says there was the lack of a contingency plan in place.

According to Ms John, the economy of Tobago is lifeless.

