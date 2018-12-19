Trade Unionist, Joseph Remy, says the role of Labour Minister, Jennifer Baptiste Primus, is critical in ensuring the industrial climate remains stable.

He is of the view that the Minister, who has strong track record in the labor movement, can be more forceful in terms of taking certain action when matters become heated or threatens the industrial relations environment.

Mr. Remy claims that such an approach has been adopted by Labour Ministers in the past.

He says the labor fraternity has noticed attempts by the state to, in a subtle way, to stifle the influence and impact of trade unions especially through the use of contract labor.