There are reports this morning that newspaper journalist Suzanne Mills has been reported missing to police.

The 56-year-old woman has not been seen since Friday August 16th. She had repeatedly left her Diamond Vale home to go to Tru Valu Supermarket at around 6:30am but never returned.

A police report has been filed at the West End Police station in Diego Martin. Her family has indicated that Mills had been wearing a purple vest, 3/4 length jeans, a pink head tie and green crocs footwear, when last seen.

Anyone with information on Mills’ whereabouts are asked to call the nearest police station or her relatives at 794-1258.