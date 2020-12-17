Advertisement

Judge Blocks Deportation of 9 illegal Venezuelans

Dec 17, 2020 | 0 comments

High Court judge, Justice Ricky Rahim, is the latest judge to block an order calling for the deportation of Venezuelans.

On Tuesday, Justice Rahim granted applications filed on behalf of a group of nine Venezuelans, 4 adults and 5 children, (part of a larger group of 25, returned to TT illegally on November 24, temporarily blocking their deportations.

Applications were made for the nine since they were not covered by previous orders for interim relief granted by at least two judges.

They are represented by attorneys Gerald Ramdeen, Dayadai Harripaul, Umesh Maharaj, and Nerisa Bala.

