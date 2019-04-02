President of the Public Services Association, Watson Duke says the changes at the Judiciary are causing chaos.

His comments come as he insists that union will keep up its pressure for improved condition for workers of the judiciary.

On Monday scores of judicial employees protested on the steps of the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain.

The employees are protesting planned changes which will see the judicial system revamped in what the authorities say is a bid to make it more efficient.

However the changes will result in some positions being abolished and others turned into contract positions.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102fm on Tuesday, Mr Duke stated that if it is efficiency that is being sought, then the judiciary should look at doing the opposite and increasing locations and personnel while simultaneously introducing a change in policy.

He added that the changes being introduced in the judiciary have so far only caused chaos.

Mr Duke insisted that the PSA will be steadfast in its bid for matters affecting the workers to be treated with a level of urgency.

He added that the PSA is willing to go to court if that is what it takes to get the matter settled.