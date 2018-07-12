Judiciary Maintains Accounts to the Auditor General Are Up to Date.

The Judiciary maintains that contrary to statements made in the Senate on June 21st by a Member of the Upper House, which claims that it has not produced accounts to the Auditor General for the period 2014-2017; its records show the requirement has been met.

In a media release the Judiciary gave a breakdown of the records for the period in question.

It explained that this erroneous statement, repeated by the media and the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago, has damaged the integrity of the Judiciary and its accounting officers.

The statement added that the Judiciary has written to the Auditor General and to the Senator to whom the statement was attributed.

The Judiciary has also written to the Clerk to the Senate in an effort to have the record addressed.

