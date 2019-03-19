President of the Public Services Association, Watson Duke says public servants attached to the judiciary have taken a stance against their unsettled tenure.

During a media briefing today, Duke said that 62% of workers are without stable tenure, this after the government said that no jobs would be affected in light of several changes to be made to the judicial system.

Today workers are concerned they may be out of the job by September 1st, when the court adopts the new system as guided by The Criminal Division and District Criminal and Traffic Courts Bill, 2018.

Duke is now questioning the motive of the Judiciary and says any such action towards the more than 800 workers without proper recourse is a direct threat to their livelihood.