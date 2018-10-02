Juventus’ Christiano Ronaldo In Hot Water Again After Referring to Rape News as Fake News.

The lawsuit alleges that Ronaldo told his representatives that “she said ‘no’ and ‘stop’ several times.”

Mayorga’s lawsuit accuses Ronaldo, 33, and his team of taking advantage of her fragile emotional state to coerce her into signing a settlement and nondisclosure agreement in 2009.

She claims she received $375,000 in exchange for her silence. Her lawsuit seeks to void the settlement and agreement.

Leslie Stovall, Mayorga’s co-counsel, said her complaint and her “psychological” injuries, as well as the physical evidence, the settlement and Ronaldo’s alleged answers to questions about the assault, are not fake news.

In a statement, Stovall said her client wanted to hold the soccer star accountable and protect other women and also wanted to show how “fixers” like the ones who allegedly assisted Ronaldo enable sexual assault, Stovall said.

Mayorga hoped, said Stovall, to convince victims to pursue charges against alleged perpetrators, “no matter how wealthy, famous or powerful they may appear to be.”