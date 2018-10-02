Juventus’ Christiano Ronaldo In Hot Water Again After Referring to Rape News as Fake News.

A lawyer representing the woman claiming Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the world’s biggest soccer stars, raped her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009 has said the accusation is not “fake news.”
Kathryn Mayorga says the Portuguese footballer, who now plays for Italian club Juventus, raped her while she repeatedly screamed no, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in Clark County, Nevada.
After the attack, according to the lawsuit, Ronaldo apologized, “stating he was sorry, he was usually a gentleman.”
The lawsuit alleges that Ronaldo told his representatives that “she said ‘no’ and ‘stop’ several times.”
Mayorga’s lawsuit accuses Ronaldo, 33, and his team of taking advantage of her fragile emotional state to coerce her into signing a settlement and nondisclosure agreement in 2009.
She claims she received $375,000 in exchange for her silence. Her lawsuit seeks to void the settlement and agreement.
Leslie Stovall, Mayorga’s co-counsel, said her complaint and her “psychological” injuries, as well as the physical evidence, the settlement and Ronaldo’s alleged answers to questions about the assault, are not fake news.
In a statement, Stovall said her client wanted to hold the soccer star accountable and protect other women and also wanted to show how “fixers” like the ones who allegedly assisted Ronaldo enable sexual assault, Stovall said.
Mayorga hoped, said Stovall, to convince victims to pursue charges against alleged perpetrators, “no matter how wealthy, famous or powerful they may appear to be.”
Ronaldo’s representatives denied the rape allegations when German publication Der Spiegel first reported them in 2017. After the outlet broke news of the lawsuit Friday in an interview with Mayorga, Ronaldo’s lawyer called the reporting “blatantly illegal.”
“It violates the personal rights of our client Cristiano Ronaldo in an exceptionally serious way. This is an inadmissible reporting of suspicions in the area of privacy,” lawyer Christian Schertz said in a statement.
Ronaldo appeared to dispute the claims in an Instagram live post on Friday:
“What they said today, fake — fake news. They want to promote by my name. It’s normal. They want to be famous — to say my name. Yeah but it’s part of the job. I’m (a) happy man and all, all good.”
Der Spiegel told CNN Sport Tuesday that it had not received any notification of legal action from Ronaldo’s representatives.
