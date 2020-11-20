Kamla calls Opponents traitors

United National Congress (UNC) leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called out her detractors, saying, “You were to blame.”

She made the statement last night, during a virtual launch of her campaign at the Shiva Boys’ Hindu College, Penal.

Persad-Bissessar said the failure to overthrow the People’s National Movement (PNM) government stemmed mainly from those who have either broken away from the party to form their own or those who abandoned the party for various reasons and returned with the hope that they will be given a position of power.

She said, “After every general election, the traitors and the lazy opportunists and the destroyers, they come out to damage the UNC.

However, Persad-Bissessar told her supporters, “I have never left your side. I have never stopped working.”

“This is not just about now. This has been happening since the 1990s. They attack the membership and the leadership. They degrade and destabilise the party to create chaos. They don’t concern themselves about the damage it does for the party’s national image and the membership psyche.”

“The unity they want is not to help the party win. It is a kind of blackmail to try to get safe seats for themselves. Their idea of unity is to parachute from top, not come on the ground and work as hard as us for five years,” she said.

“Do they deserve to become leaders of the UNC, the answer is no.

Persad-Bissessar told those who have been opposing her, “You were to blame, you were part of that blame. So stop this blame game that you are making. What did you do and where were you, you were never there except aganist us.”

She said, “Why would undecided voters want to vote for us when our own members were campaigning for the PNM against us? It was more important again to try and damage our election chances to try to get rid of Kamla than putting our members first.”

“Feel free to criticise me but do not criticise the loyal membership of the party,” she said.

Following is the list of candidates under Persad-Bissessar’s Star Team:

Political leader – Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Opposition Leader and former Prime Minister

Deputy Political Leader – Dr Lackram Bodoe

Deputy Political Leader – David Lee

Deputy Political Leader – Jearlean John

Chairman – David Tancoo

Deputy Chairman – Khadijah Ameen

Treasurer – William Archie

Policy and Strategy Officer – Sean Sobers

Education Officer – Clifton De Coteau

International Relations Officer – Nicholas Morris

Party Organiser – Ravi Ratiram

Tobago Coordinator – Beemal Ramlogan

South Coordinator – Shanty Boodram

Central Coordinator -Rasheed Karim

North East Coordinator – Neil Gosine

North West Coordinator – Eli Zakoor