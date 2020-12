Devant Maharaj believes that Kamla Persad Bissessar is concerned only with self.

He said this became evident in the lead up to the party’s internal elections.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show this morning he said her efforts during campaigning for internal elections far exceeded what she did in the lead up to the General Elections on August 10th

He said she has continually refused to make herself available to the media however this seems to be acceptable to the UNC.