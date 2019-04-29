Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says while the People’s Partnership had an outstanding performance during its five years in office, errors were made.

She made the statement ahead of the United National Congress’ 30th anniversary celebrations which took place over the weekend.

Responding to the statement, former Minister under the People Partnership government, Vasant Bharath said while he is not disputing that errors were made, he preferred that Mrs Persad-Bissessar pinpointed what she deemed “errors” by the PP government.

Speaking with News Power, Mr Bharath added that he is not pleased with what passes for political leadership in Trinidad and Tobago at present.

He said the politics of the day shows that over the decades there has not been any change, no matter who has been in office and as a result, those who should be in leadership positions, more often than not are absent

Mr Bharath noted, however, that he is still a member of the United National Congress and will continue his quest for change.

All Is Forgiven

Also speaking on the matter was Former Works and Transport Minister and Minister of National Security, Jack Warner. He said that he has forgiven his former leader.

Mr Warner told News Power Now that he accepts what she says even though he was among those wronged.