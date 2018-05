Opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar is lamenting the performance of the Government.

In her response in Parliament, she argues that all the benefits the Government has seen are from projects which began under the People’s Partnership.

She added that even so, the citizens are unable to enjoy the benefits of these gains as the PNM led Government has turned the country into a nightmare republic.

