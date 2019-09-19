Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says should the United National Congress be returned to office in the next general election, the party will within thirty days proclaim and put in place procurement legislation.

She gave the assurance while speaking at the UNC’s Pavement Report held at the New Grant Government School on Wednesday night.

Mrs Persad Bissessar recounted what she said were actions of the current administration which she claimed brought into question issues relating to following proper procurement practices.