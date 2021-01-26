Advertisement

Kamla Persad Bissessar Wants Local Government Reform Following “Strengthening” Victory.

Jan 26, 2021 | 0 comments

The UNC yesterday grabbed the  Arima Central district away from the PNM in the local government bye-elections. UNC Party leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar says the result has left her party strengthened.

The Opposition leader is calling once again for Local Government Reform on the heels of their victory.

Besides snatching Arima away from the ruling party, the UNC also retained the Cunupia and Hindustan/St Mary’s districts.

 

Persad-Bissessar, speaking to supporters last night, said the bye-election results would help the UNC go into the House of Representatives “fortified and strengthened” to debate a no-confidence motion against National Security Minister Stuart Young.

 

