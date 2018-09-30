Ken “Professor” Philmore Has Passed Away.

The pan fraternity has been suddenly thrown into a state of mourning as news came this morning that renowned pannist, Ken “Professor” Philmore died at hospital at around 9:30 this morning, following a car accident last week.

The 58 year old pan arranger, pannist and composer had suffered severe interna injuries following the crash on Republic Day- September 24th. Doctors said he had sustained broken ribs and his lungs had collapsed.

Philmore had been driving his Toyota Hilux van north along the Solomon Hochoy Highway when he picked up a skid near Claxton Bay at around 8.45am. The vehicle flipped several times and he was thrown out of the cabin.

So talented was Philmore that in 1988, he appeared with international artistes Tina Tuner and Lionel Hamptom in New York. He was honoured by Pan Trinbago as one of the most promising arrangers.

The Power 102FM family extends our sincere condolences to the family and friends of this amazing cultural contributor.

