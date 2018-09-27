Ken “Professor” Philmore Recovering At Hospital Following Monday’s Car Accident.

Noted pannist and arranger Ken “Professor” Philmore is said to be recovering in the Intensive Care Unit of the San Fernando General Hospital after undergoing surgery on Tuesday.

The 59-year-old pannist got into an accident along the Solomon Hochoy Highway early on Monday while on his way back to his Mara­cas, St Joseph home after performing at a show in South Trinidad. He sustained injuries to his lung and suffered fractures to several of his ribs.

In an update posted to his Facebook page on Wednesday, a relative asked that people keep Philmore in their prayers. Mr. Philmore was left seriously injured when his car skidded off the road and flipped several times.

He was thrown from the vehicle and landed in some bushes on the side of the roadway.

He suffered internal injuries.

Philmore remains in recovery at hospital where he is expected to stay for at least the next week.

