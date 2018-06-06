Keston Ramdhanee’s Decomposing Body Found. Hands Were Bound.

Investigations are continuing into the death of a 20-year-old man whose body was found floating in waters of an abandoned structure not too far from his home, on Tuesday evening.

Reports indicate that a party of officers went to an old fish farm, 500 metres west of Demerara Road, Arima.

Officers used canines and were able to locate the body of Keston Ramdhanee.

His hands were tied behind his back and a cloth was placed over his head.

The body was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

Police also recovered spent 9 mm shells and two live rounds of 9 mm ammunition at the scene.

Ramdhanee of Train Line, Pinto Road, Arima, was reported missing to police. He was last seen at his home on May 28.

