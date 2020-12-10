kidnap victim Walks into Police Station

Police are trying to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the alleged kidnapping and subsequent release of 62-year old Yaseem “Jasmin” Kadir of Chaguanas.

Relatives reported that she was kidnapped and held for a $450,000 ransom on Monday.

However, Kadir, a mother of two, has been found.

She walked into the West End police station around 11am Wednesday and told investigators her kidnappers had earlier dropped her off near West Bees Supermarket in Diego Martin.

Police took her to seek medical attention, and she appears to be in good health.

Chaguanas and Anti-Kidnapping Unit police are continuing with their investigations.