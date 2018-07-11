La Brea Fisherfolk Association President Says He Never Saw Oil On The Shoreline.

Head of the La Brea Fisher folk Association Alvin La Borde is today seeking to clear up one misconception as it pertains to any sightings of oil in the area.

He is insisting that contrary to media reports, he never saw oil deposits on the shoreline.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning, he revealed that when he noticed a substance on the beach he took action.

He said he took pictures and sent them to the relevant authorities and the media.

However, he claimed that at no time did he say what he saw was oil.

When asked whether or not it was safe for persons to bathe and for fisherfolk to resume their duties, he responded that the responsibility to warn persons did not lie with the Association.

