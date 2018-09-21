La Canoa, Santa Cruz Man Arrested for Gun and Ammo Possession.

A Santa Cruz man was arrested after a pistol and a quantity of ammunition was found in his possession.

Officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force were conducting an anti-crime exercise in the district.

Police had cause to stop and search the 29-year-old labourer who was walking along the roadway at Dookhan Hill, La Canoa Road, Lower Santa Cruz.

This search revealed one loaded Glock pistol, and seventeen rounds of 9mm ammunition.

He was taken into police custody.

The exercise which was conducted between 4:00pm and 10:00pm, on Thursday was spearheaded by Senior Superintendent Surrendra Sagramsingh and supervised by Sergeant Simeon Guelmo and Acting Corporal Jason Lavia.

