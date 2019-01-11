Labour Minister, Jennifer Baptiste Primus, is urging trade union representatives involved in the National Tripartite Advisory Council not to leave the arrangement.

She made the appeal while being interviewed on Wednesday’s In Focus Programme on Power 102.1fm which focused on the industrial relations climate.

NTAC consists of officials from the government, labor and the business community. On two previous occasions, trade union leaders have opted to leave the council. They claimed that issues affecting labor were not treated with a level of urgency.

However, Mrs. Baptiste Primus said at this time NTAC is moving ahead with critical work and a withdrawal of input from the labor movement will not help the process.

The Labour Minister also responded to claims of a lack of trust from labor leaders in NTAC, adding that there comes a time when the country’s interest must be placed at the forefront.