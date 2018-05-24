Labour Minister Lashes Back at Sat Maharaj, Saying OJT Was Sent at School’s Request.

Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste Primus says the only reason the OJT teacher, was sent to Lakshmi Girl is because the school had made a request for a teaching aide.

In a subsequent response, Maha Sabha Secretary General, Sat Maharaj said the school was “not a training college” for teachers.

He reportedly added that accepting teachers is a favour the institution does for the Government, and is not part of the Concordat signed between the Government and government assisted schools.

However, the Labour Minister was quick to point out that the Government had not made a unilateral decision in this matter.

Mrs. Baptiste-Primus is urging organizations involved in the OJT programme to focus instead on developing the nation’s youth and for the youth involved in the programme not to be discouraged.

