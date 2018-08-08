Labour Union’s Planned Rest and Reflection Day, Could Have Implications, Says Businessman.

President of the San Juan Business Association, Vivek Charran, is expressing concern about the Joint Trade Union Movement’s September 7th Day of Rest and Reflection.

JTUM says it will use the occasion to show dissatisfaction with the crime situation in the country.

Speaking with reporters recently, President of the Communications Workers Union, Joely Mohammed, said the issue of crime continues to be one of national importance as it impacts on the lives of citizens, the economy and other areas of society.

However, Mr. Charran in a News Power Now interview this afternoon said there will be serious implications if the move is carried out by the labour movement.

