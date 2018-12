President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association Gregory Aboud says the last-minute rush by shoppers does not necessarily mean that spending is on the up.

Speaking to News Power Now on Christmas Eve, the DOMA President said spending has not increased, the increase in persons on the streets of Port-of-Spain simply means there are many last-minute shoppers.

Mr Aboud also noted that he is hoping for a change in the mind-set of the citizenry in the coming year.