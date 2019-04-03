The Autistic Society of Trinidad and Tobago is expressing concern with the lack of adequate notification given to parents of children with special needs who were denied concessions for Thursday’s Secondary Entrance Assessment Examination.

119 children with special needs were reportedly denied the concessions for which they applied.

Speaking with News Power, ASTT Public Relations Officer, Sarah Soo Hon, explained that the parents of children whose concessions were denied, were only notified this week.

Parents were also reportedly told that they cannot query the decision.

She explained that this leaves both the parents and children in a precarious position as they may have now have to either consider legal remedies or wait an entire year for their child to re-sit the exam.

Minister Lovell Francis Responds

Contacted for comment, Minister in the Ministry of Education, Dr Lovell Francis said Ministry officials have disputed the number of children said to have been denied concessions.

He was unable to give the exact figures as he said these will be provided to him later today.

He also addressed the concerns that the process of approving applications was flawed.

Dr Francis explained that the Ministry tries its best to ensure that the applications are fairly heard.

However he did admit that the timeliness of the notification was inadequate.

He indicated that this was due to shortage of personnel facing the Ministry but said it was something that will be examined moving forward.

Minister Francis also addressed the possibility of legal action by some parents.

He insisted that he is open for conversation as he believes dialogue should always take precedent when seeking a solution to a problem.