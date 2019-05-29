President of the Tobago Youth Council, La Toya Roberts, is suggesting to the Tobago House of Assembly that it give consideration to revising its current business model.

She made the proposal while speaking on the In Focus Programme on Power 102FM on Wednesday, looking at sentiments on the purported economic upturn in the country.

Ms. Roberts said while it is a fact that the THA employs amajority of persons on the island, the Assembly should review the conducts of its affairs, in order to maximize benefits in areas which that can generate more jobs and greater revenue.

She commended the state for placing focus on youth development but claimed that there limited areas in which such training can be put to effective use.