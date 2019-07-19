Local Government Councillor for St. Barbs/Chinapoo in Laventille, Jason Alexander says several of the killings which took place in his constituency affects not just Laventille, but the entire country.

During an interview with News Power Now, in light of the recent spate of killings, Mr. Alexander said it is only when crime hits close to home persons are forced to try and effect change.

Alexander who is also a member of an NGO within his area called “We are the Change” is calling on more persons from the community to come together for peace and for the sake of the young ones looking on.

Meanwhile Member of Parliament for Laventille West, Fitzgerald Hinds, says the proliferation of guns throughout the country is directly related to the recent spike in murders since the weekend, especially in the Laventille area.

He lamented that even persons who are not involved in illegal activities have lost their lives due to gun violence.

Speaking with News Power Now, Mr. Hinds said the country’s porous borders are to blame for the easy availability of guns, putting the blame for this squarely on the shoulders of the previous administration.

Hinds expressed confidence in the ability of Police Commissioner Gary Griffith to deal effectively with this situation.

Four persons have been killed and six others injured, as a result of gun violence within the last 20 hours, up to this morning.