Laventille East MP, Adrian Leonce Refutes Claims Of Domestic Violence.

In response to a defamatory article written by reporter Renuka Singh and published on page A6 in the Guardian newspaper on October 8, Member of Parliament for Laventille East, Adrian Leonce is denying claims that he is abusive to his wife.

The MP in response to the headline entitled “MP, wife recovering after near-death fall” said he has never been violent towards to wife.

He said during his interview with Singh he provided substantial facts surrounding his wife’s near-death fall and said the reporter raised questions about abuse during the interview.

Leonce, via press release on Friday, said that he has never committed any form of violence or abuse against his wife, Mrs Karen-Lee Bethelmy Leonce.

Leonce also labelled the article as irresponsible, misleading and a direct attempt to defame his character.

