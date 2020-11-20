Advertisement

Laventille Gang Members Arrested

Nov 20, 2020 | 1 comment

Four suspected gang members were arrested during an operation conducted in the St Paul Street, Laventille, Port of Spain area between 6.30pm on Thursday 19th November, 2020 and 1.30am on Friday 20th November, 2020.

The four suspects, one of them a reputed gang leader, and three other men, all reputed members of a gang from the area, were arrested relative to larceny of a motor vehicle and gang-related offences, being investigated by the

Special Investigations Unit (SIU). IATF officers also assisted the investigators of the SIU to execute search warrants at the homes of the suspects.

The operation was coordinated by the Administrative Heads of the SIU, and supervised by Ag Insp Morales, Ag Insp Baptiste and Ag Insp McGuirk.

The suspects are currently being interviewed, with further consultations to held with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are continuing.

1 Comment

  1. Anonymous
    Anonymous on November 20, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    You know them Venezuelans part of these gangs now eh!

    Reply

