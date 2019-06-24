Residents of Laventille and environs now have a brand new swimming facility at their disposal, courtesy the government of Trinidad and Tobago. Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley however made it clear yesterday, that the facility will not be left to the whims and fancy of residents, explaining that its maintenance, daily operation and upkeep was charged to the various arms of the National Security Ministry.

Yesterday’s official opening of the $4.8 million Laventille Community Swimming Facility located at Sogren Trace off Laventille Road, came with a firm warning by the Prime Minister. “When children come here, there must be authority on the site,” he said, adding that events at the pool must be scheduled with a. timetable as to avoid conflict.

Dr. Rowley said one contractor had delivered a quotation of $24million, however the government was able to get the facility built for just $4.9 million. He said the savings will now allow for facilities such as this one, to be built in other communities, the next being the Morvant area. The facility was built by UDECOTT.

The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, according to Minister in the Minister of Legal Affairs, and Laventille West MP, Fitzgerald Hinds, has consented to managing the facility and providing training until the community develops such capacity.